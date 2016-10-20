Row over non-vegetarian restaurant near temples

The Hindu Aikya Vedi has petitioned the Kozhikode district administration and the City Corporation to prevent the opening of a non-vegetarian restaurant in the vicinity of four temples at Palayam.

The Vedi leaders claimed the non-vegetarian restaurant would hurt the religious sentiments of the worshippers. They met the authorities on Wednesday seeking relocation of the restaurant, a day after Vedi posters appeared at the spot protesting against the restaurant.

The Vedi leaders said the non-vegetarian restaurant was located very close to four famous temples -- the Tali Siva temple, Tali Mahaganapati Sri Balasubrahmanya temple, Sree Renuka Mariamman Kovil, and Kannika Paramewsari temple. They said the protest was not aimed at sparking any unrest in society, but to protect the sanctity of the temples.

‘Hidden agenda’

But Palakkal Haridas, the restaurant owner, alleged that the Vedi campaign had a hidden agenda. “For all these decades, there have been no such restrictions on any hotel in the area in terms of the category of food supplied. In this case, the protest started even before I finalised my choice on starting which kind of hotel at the spot.” He also pointed out that Tali was known for its tolerance towards all businessmen irrespective of their religions, castes and communities for years. “We have several shopping complexes in the area that deal with the trade of different goods and services. The unrest is fuelled by a small section of activists who have vested interests,” he said.

However, Vedi activists denied the allegation. “We have several such non-vegetarian restaurants outside the temple complex, but the one proposed to start here is very close to the four temples within a 100-metre radius. We put up the posters as the proprietor of the hotel was not cooperative,” said K. Shynu, District Organising Secretary of the Vedi.

He said the Vedi would think of further protests if the authorities did not respond positively.