Revenue Dept. to recover escheat land at Chakkittappara

The Revenue Department will set the ball rolling from Tuesday to take over in the possession of the government the escheat land in Chakkittappara village in Kozhikode district.

The Department had identified 4,200 acres of escheat land that stretches till the Kakkayam dam in the east of the village. The land in Koyilandy taluk was in the name of Kootali Mooppil, who died without legal heirs. Usually the property without recognised ownership becomes escheat, giving the State government authorisation to take over the land in its custody.

District Collector N. Prasanth has issued instructions to Koyilandy Tahsildar N. Ramla to recover the land from the encroachers as soon as possible under the Kerala Land Conservancy Act, 1968. She had been asked to submit a report on the procedures done to recover the land.

Mr. Prasanth said the rights of the land had been mired in legal tangle, thus delaying the government process to take possession of the huge property. Sub Collector K. Gopalakrishnan had been entrusted with the task of monitoring the steps taken and evacuating the encroachers in a time-bound manner, he said.

Meanwhile, official sources said the Sub Collector would hold a meeting with Koyilandy Additional Tahsildar K. Ravindran at the District Collectorate here on Tuesday to chalk out steps in this regard.

“Officials are studying the issue before conducting field verification. A survey has to be carried out on the settlements. Encroachments have to be identified. The government had also given title deeds to some families earlier. However these have to be examined. Some portions of the land are classified forest land,” he said.

It is a Herculean task to identify the entire land in a short span of time. However, as of now, the government has got a favourable verdict to evict the encroacher. The Revenue Divisional Officer had been made Nodal Officer to complete the task, the official said.

