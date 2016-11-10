Revathi Pattathanam on November 12

Revathi Pattathanam, the historic convention of Sanskrit scholars, will be held at Tali on November 12.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran will be the guest of honour at the valedictory function to be held at 5 p.m. The Manorama Thampuratti Award for literature, Krishnageethi Award for poetry, award for the best temple artist, and the prizes for students who won various competitions organised as part of Pattathanam will be distributed on the occasion.

Revathi Pattathanam is held on the Revathi day in the Malayalam month of Thulam every year. The event that started in the 18th Century was discontinued in the 20th Century, but was revived later. It is being held continuously for the last 14 years.