Retailers to stop lifting grains from godowns

The coordination committee of ration retailers has decided not to lift foodstuff from Civil Supplies Corporation godowns from November 14 as they contend it is the government’s responsibility to have the foodgrains door-delivered to the ration outlets.

The committee, which met here on Thursday, also decided to supply the rations to the current below poverty line (BPL) cardholders until November 12.

Kadampuzha Moosa, chairman of the committee, told The Hindu that the decision was in view of the government postponing the implementation of the new rationing system. The postponement was for completing the pending supply of last month’s foodstuff to the BPL cardholders.

The ration retailers would cooperate with the government in finishing this task, Mr. Moosa said, but they would keep off all work relating to the new system under the Food Security Act. — Special Correspondent