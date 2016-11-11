Residents’ forums to intensify stir

: Angered by the attitude of the State government to exclude the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road widening project from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), various residents associations under the aegis of the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Action Committee and the Nadakkavu Vikasana Samiti have decided to intensify their agitation.

A meeting of the action committee chaired by historian M.G.S. Narayanan decided to hold a mass convention this month by roping in people from all walks of life. “We have no option but to go for another round of hunger strike. Elected representatives, social and cultural activists will take part in the convention,” Dr. Narayanan said.

Isaac’s promise

The meeting recalled that the Assembly election manifestos of the United Democratic Front, Left Democratic Front and the National Democratic Alliance had promised funds for the project. “Now the LDF government has cheated the people of Kozhikode by failing to keep its promise. Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac had assured that the road widening project will be the first venture of the KIIFB. But the project did not get even a mention in its maiden allocation of funds,” M.P. Vasudevan, general secretary of the committee, said.

He said Dr. Isaac and A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, had promised to implement the project to widen the busy 8.4-km stretch of National Highway 212 ( New NH 766) into a four-lane carriageway. The CPI(M) legislator had also submitted a report with an estimate of Rs.284 crore for the project. The Kozhikode Corporation Council chaired by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran also urged the State government to expedite the project by allotting sufficient funds.