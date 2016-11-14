Regatta boosts tourism prospects of Puthiyangadi

An entire village was in high spirits when local oarsmen with their country boats ripped through the still Kaippurathupalam lake nestled against the historic Conolly Canal in the city on Sunday evening.

For many, the live regatta, organised with the support of residents’ associations at Puthiyangadi, was a unique experience and that too in a neglected lake.

The venue was jam-packed by 2 p.m. as announcements made through public address system set the mood and attracted aficionados from various locations. Some buzzed into the shore and managed to climb trees to have a broad view of the entire event.

Nearly 1-km-stretch of the shore was packed with viewers till the conclusion of the event late in the evening.

No fewer than 25 teams took part in the race, which was hosted with the objective of highlighting the tourism potential of the region. Event coordinators said the show had literally unveiled the possibility of making Kaippurathupalam lake a popular water sport destination and boating centre.

Pedal boats

“This was a humble effort on our part to popularise this neglected location among lovers of canoeing and kayaking. We are also hopeful of introducing pedal boat services here,” said programme coordinator Nishind Kumar. “We organised the event after several rounds of meetings with the office-bearers of eight residents’ associations at Puthiyangadi and surrounding regions,” he added.

Thanks to the residents’ initiative, a six-member Kayakers’ team from Calicut University staged a free demonstration. The team had recently represented the university at a national-level competition. “We were quite new to this field, but within a short time, we managed to learn the basic techniques. Anyone can excel in this sport through short-term training and practice,” said Akshay Krishnan, a team member.

Annual event

The event was organised after mobilising a public contribution of around Rs.5 lakh. A number of organisations and traders also joined the initiative to sponsor trophies and prize money for the winners.

The organisers said they would strive to make it an annual affair with the support of the Tourism Department.