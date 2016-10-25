Ration outlets remain closed in north Kerala

Ration retail outlets in the north Kerala region remained shuttered on Monday as the retailers, along with their colleagues across the State, went on a day’s strike to press the government to ensure a decent income in view of the structural changes being made to rationing.

The impact of the strike is learnt to be marginal as ration beneficiaries had been aware of the shutdown well in advance.

T. Mohammedali, general convenor of the coordination committee of the ration dealers’ association, told The Hindu that nearly 14,000 ration outlets remained closed. It showed how crucial the demands were to the retailers, he said.

The retailers took out a rally in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday to highlight the economic fallouts on the retailers of the structural changes being made to rationing.

From November 1, Kerala is implementing, in phases, the national food security law. The ration beneficiaries are being categorised into priority and non-priority consumers. It would mean, Mr. Mohammedali pointed out, a huge cut in the number of beneficiaries and a massive reduction in the quantities of ration goods supplied.

To the retailers, it would mean a proportionate fall in the incomes. The retailers want the government to compensate for the sharp decline in their incomes and also to pay for the increase in costs.

Mr. Mohammedali said Monday’s agitation was also to press the government to take care of the costs of door-delivery of ration goods to the outlets. They also wanted the government to foot the bill for computerisation of supplies at the outlet’s end which was mandatory.

At the Thiruvananthapuram rally, the retailers announced that they would not cooperate with the government in implementing the food security law if it did not meet their demands.