Ration dealers to shut shops today

The coordination committee of ration retailers has decided to go ahead with the Statewide shutdown of their outlets on Tuesday, the State Formation Day, as their talks with the Food and and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman on Monday did not elicit any ‘concrete solutions’ to the issues they had raised.

However, the talks with the Minister in Thiruvananthapuram, was positive, T. Mohammedali, general convener of the coordination committee that spearhead the ration agitation, told The Hindu . “We consider the talks as positive as the Minister has agreed in principle that an incentive/honorarium will be paid to the retailers,” he said. “He has also offered that the government would bear the expenses for the door delivery of foodstuffs at the ration outlets.”

Lacks clarity

But the assurances were not concrete as the government did not clarify as to how much honorarium would be paid and when it would begin.

Also, the Minister did not make any commitments regarding the door delivery expenses. As a result, the committee decided to go ahead with its strike. The government is rolling out, under the new Food Security Act, a new rationing system in select areas of the State on November 1.

14,000 shops

Since the new scheme limits highly subsidized foodstuffs to only 15 million beneficiaries, the retailers say their income would be vastly reduced. To compensate this, they have been pressing for a fixed monthly honorarium to the retailer and one assistant. There are around 14,000 ration outlets in the State.

Mr. Mohammedali said the coordination committee of ration retailers would hold a meeting here on November 3 to take a decision on the next course of action.