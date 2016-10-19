Kozhikode

Ration dealers’ stir ahead of food security scheme launch

As the government is set to launch the food security scheme on the 60th birthday of the State, on November 1, about14,000 retail ration dealers will go on a day’s strike on October 24 to demand the security of their own livelihood.

The coordination committee of the various associations of ration dealers has called for a Statewide shutdown of their outlets and to march to the State Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on the day.

“We welcome the government’s decision to implement the Food Security Act in the State,” T. Mohammedali, general convener of the coordination committee and chairman of the All-Kerala Retail Ration Dealers Association, told The Hindu . “But, it should not lead to our own food insecurity.”

Mr. Mohammedali said that when the food security scheme is implemented, only 1.54 crore people, listed under the priority category, would be eligible for the subsidised rations. This would mean that a large number of ration outlets would have to shut shop. It would also mean that the quantity of food stuff supplied by each dealer would be greatly reduced, leading to the shrinking of the returns of the already poorly-compensated dealer.

The strike and the march were to press the government to give rations to all people, irrespective of BPL and APL, so that the current dealerships could pull on and the dealers’ current income would not fall, Mr. Mohammedali said. He also wanted the Central government to restore Kerala’s share of the PDS (public distribution system) rice and other food stuff which has been slashed under the new scheme.

He urged the government to consider payment of honorariums to the ration dealers and sales assistants, at the rate of Rs.25,000 and Rs.15,000 respectively a month. He also demanded that the government take care of the expenses of the proposed computerisation of rationing and the door delivery of foodstuff.



A large number of outlets will have to shut shop if the scheme is implemented.



