Protest brews against opening of Bevco outlet

Protest is brewing against the opening of a new liquor outlet of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited (Bevco) on O.P. Raman Road at Moolampally near the District Collectorate here.

Activists of residents’ associations led by Malaparamba ward councillor K.C. Shobitha and prohibition campaigners under the banner of Kerala Madhya Nirodana Samithi had launched agitations ever since the liquor outlet began functioning on October 3.

“The shop is functioning illegally in the building as it has not secured a licence for the purpose from the Kozhikode Corporation. Besides, the shop is located close to a nursery school, a mosque and the civil station,” Ms. Shobitha said. She pointed out that a toddy shop and a bar (a private club) existed on the same road. A retail outlet also functioned at the nearby Karikkamkulam junction. About 300 families reside in the locality.

Traffic congestion

Ms. Shobitha said ambulances to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital and IQRAA Hospital and Research Centre used the route. “The road experiences traffic congestion at all times,” she said.

The Congress councillor along with the representatives of residents’ associations met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan to sort out the problem. She told them the new outlet was the fourth one in her ward. “They should at least close the local retail outlet. Both the Chief Minister and the Excise Minister have assured that they will look into the issue,” she said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that newly opened liquor outlet will be shifted to another locality. “It is not a new outlet, but a replacement of an outlet that was closed in the city. In future, only a premium IMFL outlet will function in the building,” officials said.