Probe sought into deposits in cooperative banks

BJP State general secretary K. Surendran has urged Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to verify the money deposited in the cooperative banks across Kerala and take necessary action against tax evasion.
In a memorandum submitted to the Union Minister, he alleged that an estimated Rs.30,000 crore of black money had been deposited in the cooperative banks and that not a ‘single paise’ was paid as income tax on these deposits. The depositors included politicians, real estate mafia, hawala dealers and terrorists, Mr. Surendran said.
He said the Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac was criticising the Centre to protect the black money depositors. The demand of the State government to exempt the cooperative banks from income tax net should not be accepted, the BJP leader said.
