Prayer meeting held for Jayalalithaa’s recovery

An all-faith prayer meeting under the aegis of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) district committee was held in the city on Wednesday for the speedy recovery of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who has been hospitalised since September.

The prayers were led by Thomas Panackal, Vicar General, Diocese of Calicut, Anantha Jyothi Jhnana Thapaswai of Shanthigiri Ashram, and Moulana Moosa Asarath of Markaz, at a gathering of AIADMK workers at the Kozhikode Corporation’s Jubilee Hall at Kandamkulam in the evening.

Inaugurating the programme, Monsignor Thomas Panackal said, “We have gathered here for a common cause. The people of Tamil Nadu are in sorrow. We express our solidarity with them and hope for the speedy recovery of their Chief Minister.”

“Ms. Jayalalithaa known as Amma embodies service. She has done a lot for the State after she became the Chief Minister. Tamil Nadu has been transformed. She loved the people like her own children,” he added.

Prayers for the recovery of Ms. Jayalalithaa are being organised in different parts of the State. Special pujas are also being offered at temples.