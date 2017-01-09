Portraying social issues on canvas

Similar thoughts and involvement in social issues brought together five artists, whose bond dates back to their student days at Mysore University. When one of their teachers joined them, the group became one worth remembering in Kerala’s artistic circles.

‘The Sentence’ is an exhibition of about 15 paintings by John Davy, a former faculty of art at Mysore University, and his students Unnikrishnan T.T., an art director, and Ranjith Lal, Manoj Narayanan, Varghese Kalathil and Kumaran K.R., all art teachers. They hail from the districts of Kannur, Ernakulam and Thrissur.

Three paintings by Mr. Davy deal with the idea of Christ’s crucifixion differently with a modern adaptation, especially the ones titled ‘Experimentation of Love’ and ‘Garden of Love’.

Mr. Unnikrishnan’s paintings are titled ‘Crucial moment’, signifying the irreversible moment in which one decided to change the world around for ever. His paintings are notable for the splash of colour and are dotted with war images. The permanent damage caused to nature also finds space in his paintings.

On nature

Mr. Lal’s series, named ‘In Search of Green’, is of a world where greenery is a mirage while Mr. Kumaran’s sole work on a large canvas is on the stray dog issue haunting Kerala. Mr. Narayanan’s paintings are notable for their finesse and features the advantages of living in sync with the nature.

Mr. Varghese has put up a series of three paintings titled ‘Selfie with burning memories’, featuring some disturbing incidents around the world in the recent past. In an era when anything noteworthy is written on T-shirts, Mr. Varghese has portrayed the disturbing scenes as if they were embedded on T-shirts.

The exhibition that began at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery on Sunday was inaugurated by noted artist Paul Kallanode. It concludes on January 11.

This is the second edition of ‘The Sentence’, which was first showcased in Ernakulam.

The artists plan to take the exhibition to Kannur, Chennai and various south Indian galleries, before it culminates in Mumbai.