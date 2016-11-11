Porattam State convener arrested

The City police have arrested Shanto Lal, State convener of Porattam, who was wanted in connection with a case of pasting posters calling upon voters to boycott the 2016 Assembly elections.
He was picked up by a team of the police led by Assistant Commissioner (North) E.P. Prithwiraj when he arrived at the Calicut Press Club for a press conference on Thursday morning.
People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) State secretary P.A. Pouran and former Naxalite and activist A. Vasu had also accompanied him for the conference.
Mr. Prithwiraj said he was charged with Section 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA). Shanto would be produced at court on Friday, he said.
