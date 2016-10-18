Police clueless about ‘steel bomb’ attack

Three persons suffered minor injuries when a motorbike-borne gang hurled a crude bomb at a shop at Chelakkad in Nadapuram late Sunday night.

The police said the assailants hurled a ‘steel bomb’ at a cool bar. What prompted the attack was not known. K.K. Pocker, 51, K. Latheef, 26, and P.P. Ashraf, 40, who suffered injuries, have been admitted to the Nadapuram government hospital. Ashraf was an employee at the cool bar. The other two were customers. So far, the police said, no political or communal issue reason could be found behind the bomb attack. Soon after the explosion, the Nadapuram police carried out searches in Nadapuram and surrounding areas.

Chelakkad had recently witnessed a series of clashes between workers of the Indian Union Muslim League and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) following the murder of a Muslim League activist K. Aslam.