Police averse to acting against quarry owner

The rural police on Monday conducted a Quick Verification of documents submitted by a quarry owner from Koodaranhi following allegations that he had been running the business without obtaining due clearance from the government.

The Thiruvambadi police, who verified the documents as requested by a local action committee, said there were no valid reasons to order suspension of work at the quarry, and therefore the temporary stop-memo issued by them earlier on the basis of a public complaint would be revoked with immediate effect.

“The action committee had claimed that quarrying was taken up at the site without securing permission from the authorities concerned. However, in our inspection, it was found that the quarry owner had obtained all the necessary clearances to run the unit,” Thiruvambadi Station House Officer (SHO) Shambhu Nath said.

The SHO, who consulted the action committee members on the issue, clarified that the quarry owner had remitted the stipulated sum to the government exchequer for obtaining additional clearance from the Mining and Geology Department. “So far, there has been no violation of rules involved to order suspension of work at the quarry,” he said.

‘Norms flouted’

On the other hand, the action committee, led by a former panchayat president, claimed that the quarry owner had been flouting norms by letting the unit function even on Sundays and public holidays. The local panchayat had granted permission for quarrying two weeks ago unmindful of concerns raised by local residents on environmental issues and pollution, they argued.

Meanwhile, Koodaranhi grama panchayat president Solly Joseph said the quarrying site was far away from residential areas, and that permission was granted to the unit after considering environmental concerns. “We have granted permission for several such quarries within the panchayat limits. As regards genuine complaints, we are prepared to review them,” she added.