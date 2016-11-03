Plan rehab before launch of Conolly project, govt. told

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti has flagged its concern over the proposed Conolly Canal development as part of tourism promotion.

The samiti’s Kozhikode district unit has urged the government to conduct a detailed and transparent study before launching the project. Those who would be losing their homes or shops should be compensated and rehabilitated first before going ahead with the project, the samiti said.

The government has plans to develop the 11-km canal that runs through the Kozhikode city and joins the Kallayi River. It aims to develop the canal, which has over the decades become a waste-dumping channel, into a freshwater waterway and a tourist attraction at a massive outlay.

Ashraf Moothedath, general secretary of the samiti’s Kzohikode unit, said that while the samiti welcomed the project, the authorities should take care not to cause hardships to the local people. He pointed out that the details of the canal project were still shrouded in secrecy. Noting that over 500 houses and 110 businesses would have to be relocated, he said the government should first draw up a plan to compensate and rehabilitate those who would be losing their houses and shops.