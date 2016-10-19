Pinarayi to open Malabar investment meet

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the two-day Kerala Investment Conclave 2016, which will explore north Kerala’s potential as an investment destination, here on Saturday.

The meet, to be held at UL Cyber Park, is organised by the Greater Malabar Initiative (GMi), a forum of entrepreneurs and professionals from the region.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and other ministers are expected to speak at the meet, apart from top officials of KINFRA, KSIDC and Kerala Tourism Development Corporation.

The GMi said a large number of NRI businessmen and investors from other parts of the country would be among the attendees. Representatives of three major international business and management consultancy firms would help identify potential investment projects. The areas the meet will focus its attention on include healthcare, food processing, education, skill development and value-added production of goods. An area that will receive special attention will be tourism development in the north Kerala region and the GMi will explore the possibility of a tourism circuit connecting Wayanad, Bekal and Kappad.

The possibility of setting up a ‘smart city’ on Mavoor Grasim Industries’ land at Mavoor will be discussed.

