Pharmacists flay new govt. order

The Kerala Government Pharmacists’ Association Kozhikode District Committee has urged the State government to repeal the order that allows nurses in Public Health Sub Centres to dispense medicines for lifestyle diseases.

A meeting of the association here on Tuesday pointed out that the order issued by the Director of Health Services in October was against the law on various accounts.

As per the law, it is the duty of qualified pharmacists to dispense medicines that are prescribed by the public health practitioners.

Any one else undertaking the job is a crime liable to imprisonment and fine as per the Indian Pharmacy Act 1948, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1942 and as per the Central government’s Pharmacy Practice Regulation issued in 2015.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission and various courts in several instances have supported this as well.