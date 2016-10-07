Perambra to get a facelift

Paddy cultivation in 1,500 acres of Kole land and an agro-based food park have been proposed as part of a multi- pronged plan to give a facelift to the Perambra Assembly Constituency, represented by Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said the project, Perambra Assembly Constituency Development Mission 2025, would focus on several spheres of activity in the region. But initially the emphasis would be on agriculture projects such as converting the Avalapandi and Karuvodechira, which had remained uncultivated for three decades, into paddy fields. Organic farming would also be encouraged among the farming community.

The Minister told journalists that a food park would be opened at Perambra in alliance with Subhicsha, a project under the Perambra block panchayat and the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode. The project would offer employment opportunities to the locals.

That apart, farmers would go for demand-driven production with value-added agriculture produce. A detailed project had been prepared for the purpose, he said.

To set the ball rolling, a seminar would be organised at Perambra Higher Secondary School on Saturday. Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar would take part in the programme. Possibly these development projects would be put into action within four months, he added.

Paddy cultivation

in 1,500 acres of

Kole land and

agro-based food

park prposed