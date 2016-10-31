Panel to monitor district panchayat farms

The district panchayat is actively considering the scope of forming a new management committee to monitor the functioning of various agriculture farms under its control.

The decision comes in the wake of reports that the farm managers are now enjoying uncontrolled freedom and privileges to make the internal purchases and the sales of the agriculture produce from the farms without any direct consultation with the district-level authorities.

District panchayat president Babu Parassery, who proposed the idea at a recent meeting of the district panchayat, said the formation of the committee would be helpful to have a close look at the revenue being generated from each farm and to ensure the profitable trade of various agriculture produce in the open market.

He also pointed out that there were earlier differences of opinion and legal issues related to the trade of farm produce in the open market on the basis of the price fixed by the farm managers independently.

The formalities related to the appointment of the new management committee, which was approved by the district panchayat council meeting, would be discussed and finalised in the upcoming meetings of the panchayat.

After the formation of the committee, all future transactions would be brought under its control.

Mainly, the farms owned by district panchayat at Koothali, Perambra, Thikkodi and Puthuppadi would be brought under the control of the new committee. Eco-tourism promotion programmes too would be undertaken by the committee.

In the last term, the panchayat had drawn up a separate action plan under the “Mission 2020” projects to promote these locations as farm tourism destinations. Around Rs.3.22 crore had also been earmarked for the project.