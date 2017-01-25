PMEGP exhibition begins in city

Around 50 entrepreneurs from north Kerala have come together to put up a grand exhibition of a variety of products at the Khadi Gramodyog Emporium in Kozhikode.

The exhibition organised by the Khadi Village Industries Commission, Khadi Village Industries Board, District Industries Centre and Kozhikode Sarvodaya Sangham has provided a platform for the entrepreneurs under the Pradhan Manthri Employment Guarantee Programme (PMEGP) to exhibit their products.

The exhibition features a variety of products such as furniture, handicrafts, leather products, bags, bakery products, Ayurveda products, cosmetics, food products like pickles, jams and squashes, earthen pots, carpets, metal products, tools and toys.

Khadi has also brought in fresh clothing collection to mark the occasion. Silk sarees in jute, tussar and nimjori with various traditional embroideries such as kantha and appliqué work are in the offing.

Classes on topics such as cashless transactions, Yoga, naturopathy and PMEGP are being held as part of the exhibition. The District Information Office has set up a stall at the venue to provide information on how to avail the PMEGP loan and start a new enterprise.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan on Tuesday while M.K. Raghavan, MP, made the first sale. The exhibition concludes on February 4.