PF grievance programme

The monthly subscribers grievance redressal-cum-interactive programme of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), PF Near You, for the month of November will be held at the EPFO, Sub Regional Office , Eranhipalam here on November 10. EPF members and pensioners from Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad districts who have grievances can send them furnishing details to the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO, Regional Office, Eranhipalam, Kozhikode - 673006 before October 31.
As per the EPF scheme, applications received for PF withdrawals and advances are to be settled within 20 days of receipt of application in the office. The Sub Regional Office has been striving to settle all claims on time. Subscribers whose claims are not settled within 10 days can also lodge their grievance in the PF Near You programme. Besides, the PF Near You provides a platform to employers/employees and trade union representatives to express their opinion about EPFO and also suggestions for improving the service delivery.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor