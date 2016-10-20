PF grievance programme

The monthly subscribers grievance redressal-cum-interactive programme of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), PF Near You, for the month of November will be held at the EPFO, Sub Regional Office , Eranhipalam here on November 10. EPF members and pensioners from Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad districts who have grievances can send them furnishing details to the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO, Regional Office, Eranhipalam, Kozhikode - 673006 before October 31.

As per the EPF scheme, applications received for PF withdrawals and advances are to be settled within 20 days of receipt of application in the office. The Sub Regional Office has been striving to settle all claims on time. Subscribers whose claims are not settled within 10 days can also lodge their grievance in the PF Near You programme. Besides, the PF Near You provides a platform to employers/employees and trade union representatives to express their opinion about EPFO and also suggestions for improving the service delivery.