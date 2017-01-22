On second anniversary, She Taxi a burden for drivers

Kozhikode: It was a shock of a lifetime for Ancy Antony when she received a notice from the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC) asking her to pay back ₹43,000 that was loaned to her to purchase a ‘She Taxi’. Like the other three She Taxi drivers in Kozhikode, Ancy too is in dire straits, with an ever-depleting income, a sick husband to take care of, and a huge loan for which the documents on five cents of land owned by her were pledged.

“What can we do with just two or three trips a month? My earnings are barely enough for our household expenses. I haven’t paid the interest on my loan for the last two months,” Ancy says.

It was on this day two years ago She Taxi services were launched in Kozhikode amid much fanfare, riding on the success of the service in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. The service, monitored through a centralised call centre, was deemed to be the answer to the security issues facing travelling women as well as a means to empower enterprising women. Despite the initial hype, the service failed to take off, putting those who had purchased the state-of-the-art cars availing loans in dire straits.

“I used to lead a simple life before I purchased the car. I had no loans then. Now, I am neck-deep in debt with no means to pay back,” Ancy says, pointing out that she cannot even sell the vehicle owing to a contract that does not allow her to leave the service before completing three years.

Sheeba, another driver, who had rented out a She Taxi, quit the service a year ago, as she could not meet even her daily expenses. The service is now managed by the vehicle owner, Jeeja.

“Everyone has a motorbike or car these days. Nobody wants to hire a taxi unless it is for a long-distance trip,” Sheeba says, adding that taxi services in general are facing a crisis.

Now, She Taxi drivers are planning to appeal to the Gender Park, under which the service was introduced, to improve the publicity campaign for it.

“We have none to complain to. Those who brought this project have moved on, while we are caught up in the mess,” Ancy laments, expressing her wish to come out of the tangle somehow.