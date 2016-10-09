On a mission to build a house with 2 lakh saplings

The district’s Kudumbasree Mission has won itself a unique deal.

The Green Clean Kozhikode project launched by Kudumbasree in association with GCEM Foundation on October 2 has got a shot in the arm with Lensfed, the organisation of licensed engineers and supervisors, stepping in with a special offer. Plant two lakh saplings, take care of them for the next one year, post photos of it every month on the website, www.greencleanearth.org, and Lensfed will fully sponsor the next Snehaveedu of Kudumbasree.

The authorities of the panchayat from where the maximum number of photographs is uploaded will get to choose the beneficiary of the deal.

The deal titled ‘Vrikshathai Veedu’ was announced on Saturday by GCEM Foundation executive director Muhammed Iqbal K. at the Lensfed building expo that is under way at Marine Ground.

Snehaveedu is a unique project of the district’s Kudumbasree Mission, in which volunteers collect money from various sources to build houses for the underprivileged among them. Around 40 houses have been built across the district under the project so far.

The GCEM with Lensfed has also introduced a contest for those who are constructing new houses. They have to plant a sapling next to the construction site and upload its photo on the website to win prizes in the form of building materials.

The saplings are being planted under the ‘Harithapuraskaram’ programme, which is part of the Green Clean Kozhikode project and aims to ensure that the planted saplings are taken care of.

If the programme succeeds in Kozhikode district, it will be introduced in other districts too.

The programme also aims to encourage 20 lakh people from the State to post selfies with a plant they are protecting, to set a world record. When the number reaches one crore, it will be submitted to the United Nations Environment Programme.

The Green Clean project is an amalgamation of Polivu health and agriculture project of Kudumbasree and the Harithapuraskaram instituted by the GCEM Foundation. It aims to promote medicinal gardens and novel waste management ideas besides aiding local bodies to carry them out.

‘Ente Poonthottam’, a contest for gardeners, was also announced on Saturday. All those who upload a photo of their sapling on the website may take part in the contest. They have to upload videos of their home gardens to win prizes.

PLANTING HOPE

Lensfed will fully sponsor next Snehaveedu of Kudumbasree if they plant two lakh saplings

Authorities of panchayat from where maximum number of photos is uploaded to choose beneficiary

Deal titled ‘Vrikshathai Veedu’ announced on Saturday at Lensfed building expo