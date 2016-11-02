Kozhikode

On Kerala formation day, civic body’s yummy gift to tiny tots

Small bites:Students have their breakfast after the Kozhikode Corporation’s Samrudham 2016 project was launched at Government UP School, Bilathikulam, on Tuesday.— Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

Small bites:Students have their breakfast after the Kozhikode Corporation’s Samrudham 2016 project was launched at Government UP School, Bilathikulam, on Tuesday.— Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup  

Corporation launches breakfast scheme for lower primary students

It came as a gift from the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation on Kerala formation day on Tuesday. The parents of the lower primary (LP) students of government schools in Kozhikode can now forget their worries about their children’s health. Because a novel project, Samrudham 2016, by the corporation will ensure that nutritious breakfast is served to more than 6,000 LP students in around 60 government schools every working day.

The project was launched at Government UP School, Bilathikulam, on Tuesday by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, who served breakfast to students.

“The students get their breakfast at 9.15 a.m. every working day,” said M. Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Education Standing Committee of the Corporation. The annual cost of the project is estimated at Rs.80 lakh. However, the corporation requires only Rs.30 lakh to implement the project this academic year. The expense for a child is Rs.9.

PTAs of the schools, especially mothers, will be in charge of carrying out the project.

The corporation will transfer the fund to the PTA every month. A committee consisting of the head teacher, PTA office-bearers, school leader, ward councillor and the local health inspector will lead the project. Members of the education and health standing committees of the corporation will conduct timely inspections.

“The project is limited to LP students of government schools at present. But we have plans to extend it to aided schools and later to UP schools if the government supports the project,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 2:39:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/On-Kerala-formation-day-civic-body%E2%80%99s-yummy-gift-to-tiny-tots/article16087562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY