On Kerala formation day, civic body’s yummy gift to tiny tots

It came as a gift from the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation on Kerala formation day on Tuesday. The parents of the lower primary (LP) students of government schools in Kozhikode can now forget their worries about their children’s health. Because a novel project, Samrudham 2016, by the corporation will ensure that nutritious breakfast is served to more than 6,000 LP students in around 60 government schools every working day.

The project was launched at Government UP School, Bilathikulam, on Tuesday by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, who served breakfast to students.

“The students get their breakfast at 9.15 a.m. every working day,” said M. Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Education Standing Committee of the Corporation. The annual cost of the project is estimated at Rs.80 lakh. However, the corporation requires only Rs.30 lakh to implement the project this academic year. The expense for a child is Rs.9.

PTAs of the schools, especially mothers, will be in charge of carrying out the project.

The corporation will transfer the fund to the PTA every month. A committee consisting of the head teacher, PTA office-bearers, school leader, ward councillor and the local health inspector will lead the project. Members of the education and health standing committees of the corporation will conduct timely inspections.

“The project is limited to LP students of government schools at present. But we have plans to extend it to aided schools and later to UP schools if the government supports the project,” he said.