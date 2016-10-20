Kozhikode

Novel trends in college elections

Posters circulated online on the eve of student union polls in various colleges under Calicut University.

Posters circulated online on the eve of student union polls in various colleges under Calicut University.  

Banners and graffiti seeking votes for the candidates on one side; candidates who do not miss a chance to personally seek votes from every class on the other. This age-old picture of the college union election campaigns across the State have had a dramatic change in the recent times with the advent of the social media. A quick look at the novel campaign methods in the colleges in the city on the eve of the College Union elections under Calicut University has brought up some interesting facets.

“Voice clips,” said Lins Thomas, a M.Com. student of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, “are the trending these days.” The elections were over in Devagiri earlier this month, as the college is now autonomous. But the election trends are one and the same. “The posters are shared through Facebook. There are also videos in which the candidates seek votes personally,” Lins explained.

“Facebook was being used for campaigning for some years, but the WhatsApp campaigning is novel,” said Sruthi P., B.Sc. Mathematics student of Malabar Christian College. “There are groups that support each party. The images and texts are circulated mostly within the groups,” she says. But the age-old class-to-class campaigning has not completely disappeared. The banners, posters and graffiti are still strong and add to the ambience of the colleges during elections. In fact, the student outfits in Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College are yet to embrace the possibilities of social media to a large extent, says Adithya Jayaram, a B.Sc. Physics student at the college.

The campuses are where every revolution begins. So it’s no wonder they have adapted well to the modern times in terms of campaigning.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 6:18:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/Novel-trends-in-college-elections/article16076607.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY