No succour for endosulfan victims in Muthalamada

While the Supreme Court has ruled compensation and rehabilitation for over 5,000 victims affected by endosulfan spraying in Kasaragod district, their counterparts at Kerala's mango hub, Muthalamada, remain a neglected lot.

As many as 188 victims of the killer pesticide in vast stretches of mango farms in the interiors of Muthalamada and adjoining grama panchayats continue to lead a harrowing existence. Among them, 77 are chronically ill.

“Being Dalit and tribal coolie workers, we are unorganised and lack any political backing. We are incapable of approaching courts seeking justice,” said M. Chandran, father of 16-year-old Saranya, who is bedridden.

It’s been over two years since the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed the Chief Secretary and Palakkad District Collector to pay compensation to the Muthalamada victims. But no governmental agency has so far contacted any of the victims. . Though the Agriculture Department had given a detailed report to the State government last month stressing the need to rehabilitate Muthalamada victims, the State government is yet to act.

P“Three years ago, the State government had announced a health and rehabilitation package for endosulfan victims at Kollencode and Muthalamada panchayats. A full-scale survey was also announced as the victims were suffering from mental retardation, paralysis, and physical deformity,” said K.G. Kannadas, a Muthalamada-based activist.

Even those born three years after the global ban on the pesticide had symptoms of physical illness, which stands testimony to the residuary harm of the pesticide.

The NHRC had directed the government to pay Rs.5 lakh to the kin of those who had died due to spraying of the pesticide.

The same amount was promised to those who were permanently bedridden and suffered severe deformities. The NHRC also ordered payment of at least Rs.3 lakh to the living victims of the pesticide.

The victims are living in Muthalamada and surrounding Elavanchery, Kozhinjampara, Velanthavalam, Vadakarapathi, Eruthempathy, Nenmara, and Nelliyampathy grama panchayats.