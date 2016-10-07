No more new liquor outlets, says Minister

Minister for Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan has said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has not accorded sanction to open any new liquor outlet in the State.

However, he maintained that fresh counters would be opened at the existing retail outlets to clear the rush and stop the embarrassment of buyers standing in the long queues to purchase liquor. The Minister was addressing the media at the Calicut Press Club here on Thursday.

Replying to a question on the protests against the opening of a new Beverages Corporation outlet in Kozhikode, Mr. Ramakrishnan said the liquor shop could not be considered as a new outlet.

It had been shifted there from another location, he added.