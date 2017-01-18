Kozhikode

No load-shedding as of now: Mani

M.M. Mani is second accused in the Anchery Baby murder case.

M.M. Mani is second accused in the Anchery Baby murder case.  

Power Minister M.M. Mani has said that the government has no plans, as of now, either to impose load-shedding or to hike power tariff.

He told the mediapersons here on Tuesday that the government appreciated the Centre’s gesture of offering electricity from the Central pool to the State. “The propaganda unleashed by State BJP leaders that the Left Democratic Front government refused to buy electricity from the Central pool is absolutely wrong,” he said.

Mr. Mani said the power sector was in a crisis in the State owing to the deficit in rainfall. “Steps were being taken to tide over the crisis without causing any inconvenience to the people,” he said.

The Minister was in Kozhikode in connection with the inauguration of the 110-kV GIS substation on Gandhi Road and the declaration of complete electrification in North Kozhikode Assembly constituency.

Mr. Mani said the Kerala State Electricity Board would offer incentives to officers whose performance helped the Electricity Department to earn profit.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 3:50:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/No-load-shedding-as-of-now-Mani/article17054091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY