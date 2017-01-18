No load-shedding as of now: Mani

Power Minister M.M. Mani has said that the government has no plans, as of now, either to impose load-shedding or to hike power tariff.

He told the mediapersons here on Tuesday that the government appreciated the Centre’s gesture of offering electricity from the Central pool to the State. “The propaganda unleashed by State BJP leaders that the Left Democratic Front government refused to buy electricity from the Central pool is absolutely wrong,” he said.

Mr. Mani said the power sector was in a crisis in the State owing to the deficit in rainfall. “Steps were being taken to tide over the crisis without causing any inconvenience to the people,” he said.

The Minister was in Kozhikode in connection with the inauguration of the 110-kV GIS substation on Gandhi Road and the declaration of complete electrification in North Kozhikode Assembly constituency.

Mr. Mani said the Kerala State Electricity Board would offer incentives to officers whose performance helped the Electricity Department to earn profit.