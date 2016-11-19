No let-up in crude bomb attacks

In spite of the peace-keeping attempts of the rural police and night vigil by the local people, unidentified persons threw crude bombs at one more house at Vanimel on Friday morning.

The latest target was a house owned by a financially backward woman from the area.

Police officials said the house owned by M.P. Khadeeja was attacked around 1.30 a.m. The roof of the house was partly damaged in the incident. The woman was staying alone there. In the wake of the continuing attacks, an all-party meeting was held for the third time at Vanimel on Friday in the presence of senior party leaders and people’s representatives. A rally was also taken out in the area requesting public support to restore peace.