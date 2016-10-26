New rationing scheme facing hurdles

Putting the launch of a new rationing scheme in jeopardy, ration retailers in the State have decided to keep off all activities associated with the implementation of the Food Security Act.

This is in protest against the government’s refusal to pay a fixed monthly honorarium to them and to undertake ‘door delivery’ of foodstuff to the ration outlets at government’s expense.

“We support the new scheme,” Kadampuzha Moosa, chairman of the coordination committee of ration retailers’ associations, told The Hindu . “But if the government is not ready to pay honorariums to the retailers and their sales assistants and pay for the door delivery, we are not going to cooperate with it.”

Mr. Moosa said from November 1, the retailers would not lift foodstuff stocks from Civil Supplies godowns, which would mean virtual shutdown of the outlets. On Monday, hundreds of retailers had taken out a rally in Thiruvananthapuram to raise their demands.

At the talks with the commissioner of Civil Supplies held later, Mr. Moosa said no assurance was received on the question of honorarium nor on the door delivery. This had led to the collective decision of non-cooperation with the scheme.

This ‘non-cooperation’ would immediately affect the ongoing stamping of ‘priority’ ration cards by retailers aimed to facilitate the November 1 launch of the scheme. “We will totally boycott the stamping drive,” Mr. Moosa said. On Monday, the rush for the rectifying the listings in the cards had caused stamping at taluk offices and city rationing offices at several places. The government has now allowed panchayat offices and village offices to do the task.

Under the new scheme, over 15 million ration beneficiaries in the ‘priority’ category will get 5 kg of highly subsidised rice a month. The non-priority beneficiaries will have to pay prices close to the market rates.

Mr. Moosa said that since the commission currently paid to the retailers (Rs.88 to Rs.92 for supplying a quintal of rice to the cardholders, after paying for the transportation and other sundry tasks) was paltry, the government should pay an honorarium of at least Rs.20,000 to the retailer and Rs.10,000 to the sales assistant. The cost of transportation was hefty, too. He said the Act provided for free door delivery of the stocks to the outlets.

“If the government does not find a solution to our issues by November 1,” Mr. Moosa said, “all the 14,000-plus retailers will not cooperate with the scheme implementation.”