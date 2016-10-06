Neglect in valuation alleged

The failure of 15 of the 30 B.Sc. (Electronics) final year students, who recently attended the lab tests as part of their external examinations at the College of Applied Science, Kozhikode, has prompted leaders of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) to take up the issue with the Education Minister for a proper inquiry.
SFI leaders said here on Wednesday that the students and their parents would meet the Minister and submit a memorandum for the purpose. “Some of the students who applied for revaluation with the intervention of the Chairman of External Examinations have managed to pass the examination. We have enough reasons to believe that the valuation was conducted in an irresponsible manner,” they said.
SFI campus wing president K.V. Akhil claimed that some of the students who succeeded in campus interviews were the worst-hit in the unexpected development. A few of them had even cleared various entrance tests to pursue their higher education in various institutes.
