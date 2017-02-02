Nature’s bounty turns out to be bane for mussel catchers

A day after people from near and far thronged the Thuvvappara beach near Kappad here to catch the famed Malabar mussels (kallummakkaya), Vijesh, a local fisherman, seemed perturbed.

“They have taken away all of it,” he rued. “Had there been a regulation, the mussel catch could have given us work and income for around six months.”

Mr. Vijesh is among the hundreds of fishermen affected by the gathering of a large number of people over the past few days to catch mussels at Thuvvappara that was spurred by the high availability of the shellfish, a staple diet in the region, this year.

Sitting beside a makeshift tent of the Tourism Police, he explains the sequence of events. “We waited for around four months since September to let the ‘kallummakkaya’ grow big. Our people kept a night vigil to prevent others from catching it.”

But, on January 6, fishermen from the nearby Elathur arrived all of a sudden and started catching the mussels,” he alleged. “We stopped them and there was tension.”

Talks fail

Rupesh, secretary of a local committee set up to monitor the catching of the mussels, says nothing came of the reconciliatory meeting convened by the authorities.

On January 18, again there was tension as around 400 people from Elathur reached the area.

Dramatic scenes ensued in the middle of the sea and three people from Thuvvappara were held captive by those from Elathur and one from Thuvappara was taken away by the other group. Both were allegedly beaten up.

On January 20, Additional District Magistrate T. Janilkumar convened another meeting and a consensus formula was finalised. Fishermen from the area were allowed to catch 7 kg, those from other areas 5 kg, and for domestic purposes, 2 kg.

“Fishermen from Elathur stuck to the formula. But, by then the news had spread and people from other districts thronged the area. We could not check them,” says Mr. Rupesh.

“Normally a bag weighing 20 kg-21 kg of mussels fetch around ₹2,500. We had to sell it for as low as ₹700,” says Mr. Vijish, adding people came from Kannur, Wayanad, Mahe, and even Malappuram. “You don’t need much expertise to catch it. The mussels are fresh and the dish made of it is tastier compared with those caught from other beaches. It will fetch a high price too,” says Shagirath, who runs a shop on the beach.

Between January 30 and February 2, over 90% of the fish has been caught. “We may have to search for some other work. But there are a few who cannot afford to do it. We can’t go to other beaches as the local people will prevent us. Next year there won’t be much to catch as even seeds have been taken away.”

P.K. Asokan, Principal Scientist, Central Marine Fisheries Research Centre, however, allayed their worries. “This year there was a high availability owing to the high salinity of sea water resulting from a deficient monsoon. It is unlikely to affect the catch next year,” he said.

Asked if he is aware of the grouse of the fishermen that they are not being allowed to catch fish from other beaches, Mr. Janilkumar said, “ No one has filed any complaint so far. We are ready to give them police protection.”