Nationalism not determined by religion: Thangal

Asserting that nationalism is not determined by caste, religion or colour, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal has said that people born in this country are its citizens.
“Our party will support any positive decisions taken by any government for the development of the country. At the same time it will oppose decisions detrimental to its interests,” he said while inaugurating a public rally in connection with the conclusion of the three-day State conference of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) here on Saturday.
'Togetherness is the beauty of India'
The Thangal said the life of the Muslim community dwelt upon the codified laws of Islamic Shariat. The Indian Constitution enshrined the right to embrace faiths. That people belonging to all religions reside together was the beauty of India, he added.
He said the move of the BJP government at the Centre to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was targeted at one particular community.
The ruling party was going head with creating a fear psychosis in the minds of the people. Minorities in the country were approaching the government with fear, the Thangal said.
The Thangal also flayed the CPI(M) for playing hide and seek with the sentiments of minorities, especially with the Muslim community. “One the one hand that party says it was opposing the agenda of Sangh Parivar, but on the other hand it was supporting the implementation of the UCC,” he said.
