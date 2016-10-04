NLF flays curbs on media at HC

Condemning the prevention of journalists from entering the High Court for reporting, the National Lawyers Forum’s Kerala unit has said the action amounted to keeping the entire Kerala society out of the court proceedings.

The NLF said in a statement that the prevention of reporters by a section of lawyers on Friday was absolutely wrong. It wanted the lawyers’ community at the High Court to revert to status quo before the alleged attacks on reporters by lawyers. M. Rajan, president of the NLF’s State council, pointed out that the people have the right to know what is going on in the courts and hence the media’s right to report court proceedings is critical to the survival of democracy. He urged lawyers to forestall the recurrence of such deplorable acts on their part in the future. Mr. Rajan wanted the Chief Minister to intervene so that reporters could enter the High Court to carry out their professional task without any hindrance.