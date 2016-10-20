NIT-C ties up with footwear, foundry units

In an effort to promote wider interaction with the industry, the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) has tied up with the Kozhikode-based Peekay Steel Castings and Veekesy Elastomers.
This will provide engineering students direct exposure to the foundry industry and footwear industry and familiarise them with the latest technological advancements and global manufacturing practices. For the companies, the tie-up will help them get the service of the NIT-C and its students in research and for evolving proper technological solutions.
At an event held at NIT-C on Wednesday, Sivaji Chakravorthy, director of the institute, singed memoranda of understanding with K.E. Shanawaz, joint managing director of Peekay Steel Castings and V. Noushad, managing director of Veekesy Elastomers.
