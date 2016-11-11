Muslim Youth League State meet begins

The three-day State conference of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) commenced on a positive note here on Thursday with the delegates’ session adopting six resolutions on contemporary issues facing the country and the Muslim community at large.

One of them pertained to the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential polls. It said the results had given rise to serious apprehensions among the marginalised people in the world. Another resolution was against the growth of fascism in India allegedly supported by the ruling party at the Centre and pointed out many incidents, including the mysterious disappearance of JNU student Najeeb, that supported this allegation.

A resolution was moved against the violent politics reportedly practised by the Social Democratic Party of India and the CPI(M) in rural Kozhikode, especially in Nadapuram. It called upon the State police to act impartially and take corrective measures such as to arrest the culprits involved in criminal activities.

Bridging the gap between the Sunnis and Salafis in the Muslim community through discussions and dialogues was another interesting resolution passed at the meeting.

Inaugurating the session, Indian Union Muslim League national treasurer P.K. Kunhalikutty said the party and its affiliates would continue to take a stern stand against terrorism and extremism. Every religion had radical fundamentalist at all times. However, it was the leadership which isolated these elements, he said.