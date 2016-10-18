Mullapally criticises police, demands action

Congress leader and Vadakara MP Mullappally Ramachandran has said that the police should shed their slackness and take action against Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers who reportedly perpetrated violence at Thiruvallur and Maniyoor region in Kuttiyadi Assembly constituency in the district.

He said the Kuttiaydi region had witnessed a spurt in violent incidents in the past one month. Among those attacked were Maniyoor grama panchayat member Ahammed Salih at Cherandathoor and Pravasi Congress district vice president Pramod Kottappally in the same area. “The police have not been able to arrest the culprits till now,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

He said a former grama panchayat member P.K. Rajesh Kannambathukarayil was attacked a few days ago. “The police should stop this indifference and nab the culprits behind the attacks,” he added.