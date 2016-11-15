Most KGB ATMs to be live by weekend

Most of the 280 ATMs of Kerala Gramin Bank (KGB), which has the second largest number of branches in Kerala after the SBT, will spring back to life by the end of this week, thus helping to ease the cash crunch in the rural areas.

Shaji K.V., the chairman of the KGB, told The Hindu on Monday that the 600-branch bank initially had a tough time meeting the demands of the rural people for exchanging the scrapped notes and withdrawing cash.

This was because of the small amount of cash it received from the RBI for the demonetisation-related business.

Mr. Shaji pointed out that though the KGB had such a vast network of branches, it did not have its own cash chest.

Small sums

In the case of other State-sector banks, many had their own cash chests even at the district level (these banks owning cash chests acted as the custodians of RBI’s cash). Since the RBI had distributed the cash available in the chest to banks of all sizes equitably, the KGB received relatively small sums as it had larger number of branches.

However, the situation had now eased after the RBI instructed that cash from its chests should be distributed among the banks in proportion to the number of branches.

Mr. Shaji said that the KGB, formed after merging the South Malabar Gramin Bank and the North Malabar Gramin Bank, had the highest rural presence of any bank in Kerala. Of the 600 branches, 360 were in the Malabar region and most of them were located in rural or semi-urban areas. The huge majority of the customers were small shopkeepers, artisans and peasants, and the KGB was their main banker. This had created huge pressure on the bank for cash.

Innovatives methods

Mr. Shaji said he had advised his branch managers to use their innovative ideas to meet customers’ demand for cash and this had worked well as the managers knew many of their local customers.

He was confident that the bank would get substantially higher quantum of cash in the coming days and it would thus be able to mitigate the cash crunch of the bank’s rural customers.

Serving rural people

Kerala Gramin Bank has 600 branches and 280 ATMs

360 branches are in Malabar region

Majority of customers are small shopkeepers, artisans and peasants

Branch managers advised to use innovative ideas to meet customers’ demand

Bank chairman confident of getting substantially higher quantum of cash from RBI