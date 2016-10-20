Kozhikode

Mobile app to connect with blood donors

Falulu Rahman, a third year B.Tech. student at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, has come up with a mobile application that would aid in blood donation.

The application titled ‘QuickBlood’ is designed to provide those in need of blood with means to promptly connect with possible donors in their time of need.

The application was officially launched on Wednesday at the NIT-C during the inaugural ceremony of Aavishkaar ’16, the social initiative taken up by the students of NIT-C to help the common man.

Assistant Collector K. Inbasekhar presided over the programme.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 5:55:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/Mobile-app-to-connect-with-blood-donors/article16076111.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY