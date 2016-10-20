Mobile app to connect with blood donors

Falulu Rahman, a third year B.Tech. student at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, has come up with a mobile application that would aid in blood donation.

The application titled ‘QuickBlood’ is designed to provide those in need of blood with means to promptly connect with possible donors in their time of need.

The application was officially launched on Wednesday at the NIT-C during the inaugural ceremony of Aavishkaar ’16, the social initiative taken up by the students of NIT-C to help the common man.

Assistant Collector K. Inbasekhar presided over the programme.