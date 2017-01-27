Minister to declare Payyoli clean

The first phase of Clean Payyoli, an innovative project conceived by the municipal authorities here to free the developing township from garbage menace, has been completed with the cooperation of various voluntary groups. Minister for Local Administration K.T. Jaleel will declare Payyoli a clean municipality on Saturday, marking the culmination of the first phase.

The first phase that focussed on the timely segregation and recycling of plastic waste ensured the participation of Kudumbasree units, residents’ associations, ward councillors and Health Department officials. Olympian P.T. Usha was the brand ambassador of the project that implemented the ‘Niravu’ model waste recycling project which was successfully piloted in the urban areas. Municipal authorities said since the launch of the project around five tonnes of plastic waste had been segregated and sent to recycling plants from Payyoli municipal limit. Around ₹14 lakh was spent for the initiative that benefited all the 36 municipal divisions in Payyoli, they pointed out.

Pipe compost units

Municipal authorities also said they funded the installation of 750 new pipe compost units to encourage decentralised waste treatment initiatives. “In this year, not less than 1,200 ring compost units and 52 biogas plants will be set in the selected residential areas,” they said.

Families having no hygienic toilet facilities were also considered for support during the first phase of Clean Payyoli project. Municipal chairperson P. Kulsu said 216 applicants were granted special financial aid to construct toilets.

The second phase of Clean Payyoli, which will be launched by Mr. Jaleel on Saturday, will mainly focus on reducing the supply of plastic carry bags from shops. The supply of plastic bags below 50 micron will be banned from February 1.