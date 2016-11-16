Mini-stadium to be named after EMS

Despite strong protest from the Opposition, the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation Council on Tuesday decided to name the mini-stadium at Kannadikkulam after E.M.S. Namboothirippad, the first Chief Minister of the State. The Opposition had requested that the stadium be named after the NSG Commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan who died in the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai a few years ago. However, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran maintained that the request was not forwarded on time and that the decision made by ward committees and steering committees could not be changed at the last moment.

The decision was passed with 44 votes in favour and 27 against it.

Uniform for Kudumbasree

The council was also divided over approving a project permitted by the then Mayor V.K.C. Mammad Koya at a time when the council was not in session, considering its emergency nature.

The Mayor had permitted the Kudumbasree Corporation CDS to go ahead with the purchase of uniforms and buckets to the Kudumbasree members working in the solid waste management sector. The agenda pointed out that the there were guidelines under the 12th Five Year Plan that certain objects, including clothes, uniform and footwear should not be distributed. Also the Audit Department had maintained that distribution of certain goods were against the government order in this regard.

During the long discussion, the Opposition maintained that approving the Mayor’s decision in this case would set a wrong precedent. However, it finally gave in upon Mayor Thottathil Raveendran’s personal request.

Entrusting the improvement work of Madhathilmukku-Neythukulangara Road directly to ULCCS without calling for a tender irked the Opposition that pointed out that it was a wrong precedent. The decision was then left to the discretion of the works standing committee.

