Memories of childhood, lost innocence

The bright colours are what primarily attract one to the paintings of C.D. Jain displayed at the Lalithakla Akademi Art Gallery in the city. It takes some time to realise that the colours are probably meant to compensate for the lack of colours in the life of their subjects – the lesser privileged children of the country.

Jain’s exhibition is titled ‘Celebration of Children’s Week’. But it portrays the life of those children who are deprived of their childhood and for whom Children’s Day is just another day.

Each of his frames is based on tales of deprivation, abuse, poverty and hunger that he came across while researching on the plight of these marginalised children since 1996.

“Many of them seemed to have lost their innocence. They neither smile nor joke. I had the lesson of my life when a boy snapped at me not to ‘scratch on his face’. I was just sketching him,” Jain narrated some of his experiences as a child educator adding that the boy must have had faced some form of physical abuse that made him conscious of getting his face scratched even if it was in a drawing.

The artist seemed to be alarmed by the extent of child abuse in the country, especially Kerala, and wondered what could have led people to abuse even a six-month-old baby.

The painting exhibition that began on Monday, Children’s Day, features around 20 paintings that use either acrylic or charcoal as medium.

The paintings depict some nostalgic childhood memories of the artist as well as his experience researching the lives of the marginalised children. The show will be on till November 21.