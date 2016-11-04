Meet on electoral rolls today

An all-party meeting will be held at the taluk conference hall here on Friday to discuss the national-level electoral roll correction and authentication programme.

The meet being planned in the presence of leaders of prominent political parties will authenticate the electors in draft roll with Aadhaar card numbers and other identity details in Kozhikode taluk to avoid duplication of electoral photo identity cards (EPIC).

Representatives of parties from Kozhikode North, Kozhikode South, Elathur, Beypore and Kunnamangalam assembly constituencies will attend the meeting. Similar taluk-level meetings have been planned in Vadakara, Koyilandy and Thamarassery covering all the 13 Assembly constituencies in the district.

Officials said the corrections to be made on the EPIC would be discussed at the meeting along with the complaints on multiple entries. They said the names of the voters with the EPIC numbers, Aadhaar card numbers and other details submitted to the booth-level officers for processing too would be cross-checked in presence of the party leaders.