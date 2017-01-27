Medical camp for fishers today

Promising free consultation, medicine and follow-up treatment, the Fisheries Department will organise a full-fledged medical camp for fishermen and their families at Beypore Government Higher Secondary School on Saturday. V.K.C. Mammad Koya, MLA, will open the camp which will ensure the service of experts.

The camp is mainly organised to introduce the advancements in the modern medical sector and the importance of timely diagnosis. Doctors in modern medicine, ayurveda and homoeopathy will attend the camp and examine the patients. Paramedical staff from various government hospitals too will join the camp.

Fisheries Department officials say such camps have benefited several backward families.

“From Kozhikode district, we have found out even cardiac patients through the camps and managed to offer them quality treatment. Many fishers are ignorant about modern treatment possibilities,” said Mariyam Haseena, Deputy Director of Fisheries Department. She said the department had facilitated several such medical camps covering the backward coastal regions in the district.

She also pointed out that the vocational needs of the fishermen were largely preventing them from getting timely treatment and follow-up examinations. “For such segments, the camps have come as a big relief. We have also requested the doctors’ panel to hand over the names of persons who are seriously in need of follow-up treatment for various ailments,” she said.

Saturday’s camp will mainly cover fishermen families from Payyanakkal and Chaliyam stretch.