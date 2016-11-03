Kozhikode

Mavoor school goes back to ink pens

Assistant Education Officer V.P. Mini inaugurating the use of ink pens given to students of Government Mappila Upper Primary School, Mavoor, on Tuesday.

For the students of Government Mappila Upper Primary School at Mavoor, ink pens are no longer a reminder of the past that they had seen only in movies.

On the day of Keralapiravi, the 136 fifth standard students here bid good bye to their ballpoint pens and embraced the ink pens, not just because they are eco-friendly, but also because they have a role in nurturing good handwriting.

“This is a continuation of the efforts we started a year ago by declaring the campus as plastic free zone. Just like how our students switched to cloth bags from plastic bags, the change from ballpens to ink pens sends out a strong message of environment consciousness,” says Head Master M. Madhu.The idea consummated by the Head Master was put into effect with the help of C. Abdul Kareem, a well wisher of the school and owner of a stationery shop at Mavoor.

It was Mr. Kareem who sponsored all the 136 pens. It was distributed to the students on Tuesday by Assistant Education Officer V.P. Mini. “When we discard something old and embrace something new, there is always some evil associated with it. The ‘use and throw’ culture indicates a lack of value to all things old, besides causing pollution. We want the children to practise the idea of re-use,” says Mr. Madhu. The school plans to distribute ink pens to the fifth standard students next year and in three years, all of the UP section will have ink pens.

“If we want we can give the pens to all students right now. But by giving it to just one class at a time, the students who get it will have a feeling of privilege and cherish it. Besides, we will be able to train them on the right way to use ink pens,” says the Head Master.



