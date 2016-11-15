Marathon tribute to a centenarian

Over the last one year, ace director Blessy has been busy shooting some of the busiest people in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee, Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan and Arvind Kejriwal, sports stars P.T. Usha and I.M. Vijayan, actors Mammootty and Mohanlal and singers Yesudas and Chithra have all shot for him.

They would appear in Blessy’s maiden documentary, which could well be the world’s longest of its kind. It would run into a staggering 72 hours.

It is on the life of Philipose Mar Chrysostom, Senior Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church and longest serving bishop in India. Blessy, who made films such as Thanmathra , Kaazhcha and Palunku , plans to release the film, through a series of DVDs, in April next year, when the bishop would turn 100.

The film is titled, quite aptly, 100 Years of Chrysostom .

“Shooting the film has been more challenging than any of the seven films I have directed so far,” Blessy told The Hindu .

“But it is a challenge I have enjoyed a lot; it is exciting to chronicle the life of a man who has led such a long and remarkable life,” he said.

Much of the film, he added, was in the question-and-answer format. “There would be 100 questions, posed to the bishop by each of the personalities that have interacted with him for the film,” he elaborated. “It was fascinating to watch the Bishop, who is a brilliant speaker, answer questions, on life, religion and philosophy, from the likes of writers M.T. Vasudevan Nair, O.N.V. Kurup and Sugatha Kumari, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty and Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi,” he said. He said the Bishop had multiple interests, including cinema and football, and that helped the conversations come alive. “Mammootty was surprised by the Bishop’s knowledge of the films he acted in,” Blessy said. “But for the enthusiasm the Bishop has shown at this age to travel, this film would not have been possible,” he said.

He is the producer himself. “Because of the work on documentary, I have had to opt out of a big Malayalam film that was directed by somebody else and went on to become a huge hit,” he said.