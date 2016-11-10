MYL State meet starts off today

Amid speculations of a leadership change and massive drive against radicalisation, the Muslim Youth League (MYL) is holding its three-day State conference here beginning Thursday.

The meeting assumes significance in the context that the youth wing is at the crossroads especially when its parent body, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), is facing continuous erosion in its support base as evident in the local bodies’ and Assembly polls.

In spite of its spirited campaigns and projecting itself as a voice of Muslims against radicalism, the MYL has not successfully won over the loyalty of the community.

Nevertheless, the IUML is doing a delicate balancing act against parties such as Social Democratic Party of India and Welfare Party of India, political avatars of the Popular Front of India and Jamaat Islami Hind respectively. This apart, parties such as the splinter Indian National League and the People’s Democratic Party, are also highlighting issues concerning the Muslim community.

Voter base

Electorally, the IUML has been able to maintain its voter base in Malappuram and Kasaragod districts, but the party lost traditional votes in many districts, including Kozhikode, to the Left Democratic Front in both elections. Sources said the party leadership failed to gauge the mood of young Muslim voters inclining towards the Left parties when the CPI(M) played the Muslim minority card in the elections. A new leadership would help galvanise the rank and file of the youth wing, they said.

Speculations are rife that P.K. Firoz will be chosen new State president of the MYL and incumbent secretary M.A. Samad elevated to the post of general secretary. However, the IUML-backed Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama is apparently against his appointment and the organisation has recommended Kozhikode district panchayat member Najeeb Kanthapuram to the post.

Indian Union Muslim League national president E. Ahamed will inaugurate the delegates’ meet at the Tagore Centenary Hall at 10 a.m. on November 10 while party State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed will inaugurate a meeting of former leaders at the Malabar Palace at 9 a.m. on November 11.

The three-day conference will witness a series of programmes including seminars and discussions on various contemporary subjects. IUML national treasurer P.K. Kunhalikutty will speak at a seminar on ‘minority-backward-Dalit unity’ on November 11. Party State president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala will take part in the public meeting on the Kozhikode Beach on the concluding day.

In spite of its spirited campaigns, the MYL has not successfully won over the loyalty of Muslim community.