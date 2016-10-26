Kozhikode

MSF takes out rally

The Muslim Students Federation on Tuesday took out a ‘student-chain’ rally on several college campuses in the north Kerala region to protest against the kidnap of Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmed.

Police slammed

MSF leaders alleged that Najeeb had vanished mysteriously after he was brutally tortured by ABVP activists on the JNU campus.

They said the Delhi police and the JNU authorities were callous about the investigation.

Launching the agitation at Farook College here, MSF State president Mishab Keezhariyoor said the Najeeb incident exemplified the kind of harassment of Dalit-Muslim students were being subjected to by ABVP and other fascist organisations.



Protests against the kidnap of Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmed



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 29, 2020 1:02:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/MSF-takes-out-rally/article16081919.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY