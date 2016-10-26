MSF takes out rally

The Muslim Students Federation on Tuesday took out a ‘student-chain’ rally on several college campuses in the north Kerala region to protest against the kidnap of Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmed.

Police slammed

MSF leaders alleged that Najeeb had vanished mysteriously after he was brutally tortured by ABVP activists on the JNU campus.

They said the Delhi police and the JNU authorities were callous about the investigation.

Launching the agitation at Farook College here, MSF State president Mishab Keezhariyoor said the Najeeb incident exemplified the kind of harassment of Dalit-Muslim students were being subjected to by ABVP and other fascist organisations.

